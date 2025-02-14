"Everyone feels a bit safer': Residents reflect on the first month of Engine 31 responding to calls again

MILWAUKEE — A fire-station back-in-action on Milwaukee’s south side. After being shut down for years, Engine 31 was just re-opened last month.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, there were 230 dispatch calls to the station in the first month. MFD said that number is significant.

"We just had a fire two days ago and they were right there. Before the fire even started,” owner of Simple but Clean Barber Shop, Jesus Santiago said.

Having firefighters back at 8th and Hayes is something Santiago is grateful for. His barber shop is just a few blocks away from the station.

"I'm a 100% sure they're going to be right there, so it makes me feel better,” Santiago said.

The sounds of sirens serve as a reminder that the neighborhood is in good hands.

"Quick response. They're right there. We hear them coming ya know we feel safer,” Santiago said.

After years of the station being closed due to budget cuts, MFD said the first month back was noteworthy.

The engine responded to a house fire just two days after opening back up. MFD said the fast response limited the damage.

It has also lessened the load of the other stations that picked up the calls for Engine 31 while it was closed.

"Overall, it helps everyone. And it helps make everything run a bit smoother. And everyone feels a bit safer,” Soccer Post employee, Jonathan Ruiz said.

Ruiz works and lives in the Lincoln Village neighborhood. He thinks the first responder presence could deter crime as well.

"Knowing that there’s always surveillance or people quick to attend to things, I think that definitely deters bad things from happening," Ruiz explained.

