Neighbors grateful after crews from reopened fire station save multiple homes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire crews were called to a home on South 9th Street near Lincoln Avenue Thursday morning.

This fire comes two days after Milwaukee Fire Engine 31 reopened.

"Houses today were genuinely saved because that station is now open," said Alex Zacher, general manager at Ben's Cycle.

MFD said, "Had Engine 31 not been in service, the fire would have grown exponentially, unchecked, and most likely would have spread to the houses next door due to their close proximity."

"Being in buildings that are 120-130 years old, it really brings us peace of mind knowing there is a station nearby that can respond quickly," Zacher said.

Ben's Cycle is a staple in the South Side neighborhood. The bicycle shop has strong ties to the fire department and the community.

"Ben's has been here for almost 100 years now. That station covered us 70, 80, and 90 years ago, then didn't for a number of years, and it's wonderful that it's back open again."

Neighbors told our Megan Lee off-camera that they are glad the fire station is back open as well.

"Peace of mind is super critical for us, and a safer neighborhood is key. Anything we can do to bring greater safety to the neighborhood, we are thrilled to have," Zacher said.

MFD said the fast response limited the damage.

In Milwaukee, households without smoke detectors can get one for free by calling 414-286-8980.

