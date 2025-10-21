MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee on Tuesday revoked the license of popular downtown nightclub ELMNT Lounge following growing concerns of violence stemming from the business.

“Right now, that's the tavern that's responsible for a majority of the downtown shootings," Inspector Sheronda Grant said during a July meeting at City Hall held after a mass shooting outside the club.

ELMNT also had its license suspended in 2021.

WATCH: ELMNT Lounge license revoked by City of Milwaukee

ELMNT Lounge license revoked by City of Milwaukee

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip