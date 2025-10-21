Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ELMNT Lounge license revoked by City of Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee on Tuesday revoked the license of popular downtown nightclub ELMNT Lounge following growing concerns of violence stemming from the business.
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee on Tuesday revoked the license of popular downtown nightclub ELMNT Lounge following growing concerns of violence stemming from the business.

“Right now, that's the tavern that's responsible for a majority of the downtown shootings," Inspector Sheronda Grant said during a July meeting at City Hall held after a mass shooting outside the club.

ELMNT also had its license suspended in 2021.

