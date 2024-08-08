MILWAUKEE, Wis — Three of the four men, accused of killing D'Vontaye Mitchell, have surrendered.

Since the former Hyatt Regency employees were charged with his death Tuesday, they've slowly been turning themselves in at the Milwaukee County Jail.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae talked with Brenda Giles, Mitchell's mother, for the first time since the men were charged.

"Well I'm grateful charges have been made, that is a start for us, but we still have a long way to go," Giles said.

Brenda Giles, D'Vontaye Mitchell's mother.

It's been a grueling six weeks for Giles after she watched her son die, on video, at the hands of four Hyatt Regency employees.

"We done went through so much, with all these protesting, and you know, marching, and screaming, and shouting, and it took 37 days for them to start to try to do something. It was very stressful," Giles explained.

Todd Erickson, Devin Johnson-Carson, Brandon Turner, and Herbert Williamson are all charged with felony murder.

Investigators said the men pinned Mitchell to the ground for eight to nine minutes, and his final cause of death, determined by the medical examiner, was restraint asphyxia.

D'Vontaye Mitchell's mother speaks out after four men charged in her son's murder

None of the men, according to a criminal complaint, were trained security.

"If they're not trained, and they don't know how to do their job, then why hire them," Giles asked.

Erickson, who was the on-duty security guard at the time of Mitchell's murder, was in court Thursday morning.

His attorney criticized the district attorney's handling of the case and asked for low cash bail because of Erickson's cooperation.

"He was never under arrest, he was taken in for questioning, and he was released by the police department. He immediately contacted me, hired me as a lawyer, I contacted the DA's office and said 'if there's any charges whatsoever I will produce my client', which I did," attorney Michael Steinle said.

The commissioner said because Erickson's charged with felony murder, high cash bail is warranted.

"I need all of them convicted because they all played a part in it. They all had a part in my son's murder," Giles said.

Johnson-Carson turned himself in Thursday morning and is in custody. Turner, who was also in court Thursday morning, is also in custody.

Williamson told TMJ4 News earlier this week he planned to turn himself in Wednesday morning, but that hasn't happened.

