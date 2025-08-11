Driver charged in deadly Brady Street crash scheduled to appear in court Monday

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old driver who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a Lyft vehicle is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Cera Wilkerson faces multiple charges, including vehicle operator fleeing an officer resulting in the death of another and second-degree homicide.

Wilkerson was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when police tried to pull her vehicle over near West North Avenue and North Teutonia Avenue on July 29.

Police say she "disregarded the lights and siren and increased the speed of the vehicle," according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege that Wilkerson then continued driving recklessly, nearly hitting a pedestrian at one point during the chase, and then drove through a red light before crashing her vehicle into another vehicle at the intersection of Humboldt and Brady.

The driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old El Moctar Sidiya, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a rideshare driver who immigrated from Mauritania, a country in northwest Africa, in 2023.

A passenger in Sidiya's vehicle sustained seven broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

If convicted on all charges, Wilkerson could face more than 64 years in prison.

