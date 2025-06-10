Doctor deems Fredonia standoff suspect incompetent to stand trial

A doctor testified Tuesday that the Fredonia man behind a 38-hour standoff with law enforcement is incompetent to stand trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fredonia standoff: Man charged in 38-hour standoff, bond set at $1M

Matthew Novak, 37, was arrested May 10 after deputies responded to his home two days earlier for a report of gunshots.

During the standoff, Novak allegedly made numerous threats and told officers he possessed multiple weapons. He also admitted to using LSD, cocaine, and marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Novak appeared in court Tuesday for a doctor's report in which the doctor said he is incompetent to stand trial; however, Novak's attorney will challenge the decision.

Novak appeared incredibly confused during the hearing, interrupting at one point to disagree with his lawyer Jason Luczak.

“I’m very confused (with) what’s going on here,” Novak said.

Novak also told the judge he plans to request a new attorney.

Novak is scheduled back in court Aug. 6 where a final ruling will be made on his competency.

