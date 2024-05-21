Large police presence near Milwaukee and Wells; US Marshals & FBI present

MILWAUKEE — There is a heavy police presence at a parking lot in downtown Milwaukee near Milwaukee and Wells.

At least 20 officers from the Milwaukee Police Department are on the scene. TMJ4's Megan Lee also observed the US Marshals Service & an FBI agent on the scene.

Lee also said one person was put into the back of a police cruiser.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information about the heavy police presence.

MPD says there was a vehicle pursuit in the area of a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide.

It appears at least three suspects were arrested, according to police.

This is a developing story, and this story will be updated.

