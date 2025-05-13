DEVELOPING: Investigation underway into suspected car fire near 10th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway into a suspected car fire in a Milwaukee alley near 10th and Burleigh.
Police have taped off the area. Photos from our crew on scene show fire crews surrounding a burned car and garage in the background.
TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department and the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
