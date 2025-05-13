DEVELOPING: Investigation underway into suspected car fire near 10th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway into a suspected car fire in a Milwaukee alley near 10th and Burleigh.

Police have taped off the area. Photos from our crew on scene show fire crews surrounding a burned car and garage in the background.

TMJ4 Fire crews are seen surrounding a burned car and a charred garage outside a residence near 10th and Burleigh in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department and the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip