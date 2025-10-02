GLENDALE — Flowers and photos sit on the front lawn of a home on Shasta Drive in Glendale, where family and friends gathered Wednesday evening to honor the life of 45-year-old Kamonti McFarlane.

TMJ4

According to police, a woman was shot and injured Monday night just before midnight. Her family says she died from injuries Wednesday morning.

Family of Kamonti McFarlane

According to Glendale police, a man was taken into custody in connection to McFarlane's death in Indiana on Tuesday.

"I have no more daughters. There's a bond between a mother and a daughter," McFarlane's mother, Beverly said.

Watch: Dental hygienist remembered as 'pillar of community' after fatal shooting

Dental hygienist remembered as 'pillar of community' after fatal shooting

McFarlane's aunt Tammy expressed the family's grief at the scene.

"And this hurts. It hurts really bad for me to stand here where my niece took her last breath," Tammy said.

Family of Kamonti McFarlane

McFarlane's family says she dedicated her life to her job as a dental hygienist. October 23 would have marked 19 years at Milwaukee Health Services.

"She had the best heart in the world. And she made plenty of smiles on people's faces because she was a dental hygienist," Beverly said.

Milwaukee Health Services posted this tribute to McFarlane on Facebook:

Milwaukee Health Services

Beverly described her daughter as devoted to her own children.

"She was a great mom. She was a great mom. She took after her mom. She took those kids everywhere they needed to go," Beverly said.

Her cousin, Victoria, remembered McFarlane as someone who brought joy to others.

"She was vibrant. She walked into any room and lit it up. Her conversation influenced everybody," Victoria said.

TMJ4

Victoria says McFarlane touched many lives through her caring nature.

"Because she loved everybody. Everybody that she encountered, they remained in the family as family," Victoria said.

The family is now facing the unimaginable pain of losing her.

"You don't go to sleep and wake up and think that a pillar in the community would be taken from us," Victoria said.

McFarlane's brother Darrell reflected on his sister's impact.

"She was a star, she shined brightly upon everybody," Darrell said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip