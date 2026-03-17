David Crowley to announce Milwaukee County's Vision Zero goal, eliminating traffic deaths, injuries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will be bringing together local leaders and community partners Tuesday to announce a Vision Zero milestone to make streets safer in all of its 19 municipalities.
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Crowley, along with municipal, county and community partners, will announce a milestone in advancing the County's Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries, with the goal being by 2037.
According to a press statement, all municipalities have developed a Municipal Safety Action Plan (MSAP), concluded Phase Three of the Complete Communities Transportation Planning Project and aligned with communities across the Milwaukee County with a common goal.
The announcement will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation Administrative Building in Wauwatosa.
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