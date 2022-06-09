Milwaukee using 'Vision Zero' initiative to reduce reckless driving deaths

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is one step closer to having a more comprehensive action plan when it comes to reducing reckless driving.

Milwaukee leaders are taking the steps to become what's known as a "Vision Zero" community. More than 35 cities around the country have adopted Vision Zero - a plan to achieve zero traffic deaths.

The city's public safety and health committee discussed it on Thursday. That discussion will move on to the full council.

Vision Zero is a collaboration among diverse voices within city agencies, leaders, and residents committing resources to work toward zero traffic deaths.

It focuses on the transportation system as a whole, not just people's behavior on the roads. It incorporates street design, traffic enforcement, education and community engagement.

At Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, leaders wrote to the mayor of Milwaukee, stressing the importance of this initiative.

The center serves hundreds of children and families. It's just a few blocks from busy Silver Spring Drive. Leaders there are pointing to a report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum that found the number of African-Americans dying in car crashes has doubled in the past five years here. This is an issue we all have to tackle now.

