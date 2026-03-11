MILWAUKEE — An immigration attorney says his client was unexpectedly taken into custody during what he expected to be a routine supervision check-in at the ICE field office in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

According to family and her attorney, Elvira Benitez Suarez, 50, was under supervision as she awaited a green card.

Suarez is now being held at a detention center in Kentucky, more than 400 miles from her Sheboygan Falls home. Her family says she has no criminal history.

Her daughter, Crystal Aguilar, said she learned of the detention when her mother texted her as she was being taken into custody.

Daughter speaks out after mother with no criminal record detained by ICE

"There's no way, like I can't believe this is going to happen again," Aguilar said.

Suarez was previously released from federal custody in December of 2025 after being held at a detention center in Ohio for about 6 months.

"We were reunited; we spent a lot of time together. And now, she's gone again," Aguilar said.

According to family, Suarez fled Mexico when she was 15 years old as a victim of sexual assault. She has been in the country without status for decades, working and raising her children.

"She chose to do what she thought what was best for her out of survival," Aguilar said.

Aguilar says she is proud of her mother's courage.

"I'm proud of my mom. It shows so much courage that her at 15-years-old came over here without knowing anybody, knowing any English, having nothing," Aguilar said.

The family says they will continue to fight for Suarez to remain in the United States.

"We're going to continue fighting until she's back home, and she has to remain strong," Aguilar said.

TMJ4 reached out to ICE multiple times to ask why Suarez was detained and have not heard back.

