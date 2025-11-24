Daughter pleads for answers after father beaten to death in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is grieving after a 47-year-old man was beaten to death near 11th and Locust on the city's north side early Sunday morning.

Family identified him as Bryan Johnson, a Milwaukee father of seven. Johnson's oldest daughter, Moesha Curry, says her father was the center of their family.

"My dad was awesome, a great father," Curry said through tears.

Moesha Curry. Bryan Johnson

Milwaukee Police say Johnson was involved in a physical altercation with multiple people around midnight on November 23 in the 2900 block of North 11th Street.

Investigators say he received multiple strikes to the front and back of his head and was transported to a local hospital by an associate, where he was pronounced dead from fatal head injuries.

"We just can't believe what happened," Curry said. "That he was just beaten up really bad."

Curry says she doesn't know what led to the attack that took her father's life. Police say the circumstances leading up to the fatal beating remain under investigation.

"It makes me just want to look for answers. Makes me want to look for people that know anything or have been involved or could've stopped it," Curry said.

Moesha Curry. Bryan Johnson

She described Johnson as a man who loved old-school music, enjoyed eating, and worked as a preacher while holding down two jobs at a casino and a factory.

"He was really a Godly man. He loved God a lot," Curry said.

Above all, she remembers her father as someone who cherished his family deeply.

Moesha Curry Moesha Curry and her dad Bryan Johnson.

"When he came to visit me at work, I was working at Burger King, and he was just like, 'My daughter, I just wanna get a picture,’” Curry laughed.

“We had our own special bond in a little way. He just loved his kids.”

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in Johnson's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

"Come forward. Turn yourself in. You’re not just hurting me, you're hurting my family,” Curry pleaded.

