MILWAUKEE — The mural depicting a swastika inside a Star of David as a statement critiquing Israeli treatment of Palestinians in Gaza was installed, vandalized, cleaned up then vandalized again.

It has not been up a week and the mural already sparked controversy in Milwaukee and even prompted a response from the Common Council calling it "hurtful" and "divisive."

Gideon Verdin A mural on Locust and Holton was vandalized.

Some are upset the mural was vandalized, and argue the right to free speech which includes criticism of Palestinian treatment by Israel in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"The Star of David is a symbol that is displayed on military aircraft responsible for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives," Ihsan Atta, the owner of the building, said in a statement to TMJ4.

Current figures put the death toll since the start of the war at 41,000 people, according to an NBC report.

Others argue the mural is antisemitic.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation said in a statement, "It is extremely dehumanizing and antisemitic to use the trauma of the Jewish people as a weapon against them."

Surrounded by people fleeing bombs falling from what appeared to be drones, a red circle highlights a Star of David in the center of the mural. Inside the star, a swastika was drawn, connecting the points. Text at the top and bottom of the mural reads, "The irony of becoming what you once hated."

Now, after a second incident of vandalism, part of the mural was cut from the display, further sectioned and left on the Locust sidewalk in several folded pieces.

Cut up and left on the sidewalk: Controversial mural vandalized for a second time

Only "The irony of becoming..." can be seen and the plywood base below was left bare.

According to previous TMJ4 reports on the mural, residents can agree on a need for more dialogue.

The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine posted to social media they will hold a press conference on Monday to express the importance of free speech and the mural.

