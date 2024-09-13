Milwaukee mural combining Star of David with swastika defaced

MILWAUKEE — A mural in Milwaukee combining the Star of David with a swastika was defaced Friday.

The mural is located at Holton and Locust. The site formerly displayed a mural of Breonna Taylor.

The mural displays the text "the irony of becoming what you once hated."

"I get that they're making their point, but there's others ways of them making their point," one person told TMJ4.

"I actually appreciate that she did it, because by her doing that she actually brought all the media attention to it, which is helping to promote more awareness of the genocide," another person said.

The owner tells TMJ4 he plans to restore the mural and report the woman who vandalized it to the police.

In a Facebook post, the Milwaukee Jewish Federation called the mural "horribly antisemitic."

"It is extremely dehumanizing and antisemitic to use the trauma of the Jewish people as a weapon against them," the Federation added in an emailed statement.

