Common Council asks building owner to remove mural which depicts a swastika inside the Star of David

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, Milwaukee's Common Council released a statement critiquing a mural on Locust and Holton which depicts a swastika inside a Star of David.

In the statement, the Common Council called the mural "hurtful" and "divisive."

The mural has caused controversy in recent days after it went up late in the week. On Friday, the mural was defaced but cleaned up by Saturday morning.

The owner of the building, Ihsan Atta, told TMJ4 on Friday he put the mural up "to bring awareness to the genocide that's taking place in Palestine."

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones spent Saturday speaking to neighbors about how they feel about the new mural.

Brendyn Jones Regina Singleton lives near the controversial mural.

"I don't agree with it," Regina Singleton said. "I guess people have freedom of speech."

Singleton lives a few doors down from the mural, but Saturday was the first time she had seen it.

"Hatred, judgment, I don't get unity, I see a lot of hate," Singleton said.

That's a sentiment that was shared by neighbor Anthony Walker.

"It's just going to spark conflict, controversy, stuff we don't need right now,' Walker said.

Brendyn Jones Anthony Walker lives near the controversial mural.

In a written statement on Saturday, Atta called out the Common Council saying, "What is sad and distressing is their failure to acknowledge or humanize the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people."

Atta wrote the mural wouldn't come down unless the council sent an apology for its press release and condemned what he says is a genocide happening in Palestine.

Below is the full statement from the building owner, Ihsan Atta:

It has come to my attention that the City of Milwaukee Common Council perceives a mural on my building to contain hurtful and divisive words and images. I dispute this characterization and would have been happy to have provided them clarity on the intent and context behind the artwork had they cared to be fair and impartial prior to releasing their press release.



It is essential to recognize that art, by it’s very nature, can evoke various interpretations; however, I believe it is crucial to consider the artist’s intended message and the broader context in which the mural exists.



The imagery and language of the mural reflects the current genocide that is being perpetrated against the Palestinian people at the hands of an apartheid regime for the last eleven months. The aim of the mural is to foster awareness of said atrocities, especially as we are nearing an election in which voters can influence US foreign policy of not only being complicit, but directly aiding said genocide with our tax dollars.



Furthermore, I have received overwhelmingly positive feedback and support from the community members, especially in the Riverwest/Harrambee neighborhood where the mural is being displayed. I have had numerous murals displayed on a number of my buildings with the most recognizable being that of George Floyd on Holton & North and Breonna Taylor on the building this current mural is displayed. I strive to utilize my buildings to create a space for diverse voices regarding relevant issues. This mural embodies that commitment.



The Star of David is a symbol that is displayed on military aircraft responsible for the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives. It is displayed on tanks that are responsible for bombing hundreds of thousands of innocent lives. It is displayed on the uniforms of the Illegal Occupation Forces that is guilty of torture, rape, and murder of tens of thousands of women and children. And it is displayed on the flag of an apartheid regime that has not only publicly called for an ethnic cleansing, but has shown the world they will do their best to accomplish that goal. The Star of David was specifically painted in apartheid blue to symbolize it’s political nature.



For the Board to insinuate that there was any negative intention of bringing hatred or violence to the community reflects their selfish disregard in acknowledging the suffering of families of their constituents. I find the Board’s insinuations to be rude, absurd and frankly ignorant. What is sad and distressing is their failure to acknowledge or humanize the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people. I ask the Board who is releasing a statement claiming offense to this mural whether or not they have publicly expressed any









outrage or offense (or any human emotion for that matter) to the genocide or war crimes taking place against the Palestinian population that my mural is addressing. I don’t find sincere or credible any individuals or Boards who don’t take offense to the war crimes being committed against people, but do to a piece of artwork.



The “offense” the Board is claiming is a result of pressure from specific racist individuals and organizations that pledge allegiance to a foreign apartheid regime. These Board members are more concerned about campaign contributions than they are about humanity.



As I see no problem with the mural, its removal would be decided by me on certain conditions that would include but not be limited to an apology for the false accusations and a press release acknowledging and condemning the genocide and other war crimes taking place against the Palestinian people that I approve of.





