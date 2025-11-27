Customers, staff thankful Milwaukee staple reopens after severe water damage

Zebb's restaurant officially reopened its doors just in time for Thanksgiving after three months of repairs following severe flooding damage in August.

The Milwaukee staple, located at 27th and Morgan, has been serving the community for 31 years. Co-owners Peter Liapis and Leon Athens, along with Leon's wife Maria Athens, spent months rebuilding after water damage forced them to shut down.

"Anytime you have water damage, it just water finds its way everywhere," Liapis said. "We went through a lot."

The restaurant now features new flooring, reupholstered booths, a new service bar, new cooking equipment, freshly painted walls, and fresh decorations. The owners also completed exterior painting, all while maintaining the family atmosphere that draws loyal customers.

"It feels like home, you know, we have home-cooked meals, so it's home for a lot of people, and that means a lot to us," Maria Athens said.

"We've become generational," said Peter.

Regular customers like Francesca Velazquez describe Zebb's as more than just a restaurant.

"It feels like family," Velazquez said. "I feel like I'm walking into a relative's house. I mean, we know everyone. We know their names. They call us by our names. I mean, it's just like a family reunion."

Frank Spera, another longtime customer, agrees about the quality.

"It's just a great feeling to come here every time," said Frank.

The two were excited to be back on Thursday and enjoyed seeing their favorite waiter serve up some of their favorite bites. The restaurant was doing a special Thanksgiving meal for its patrons.

"This is the best place," Velazquez said. "The food is amazing."

Customer Paul Bondar appreciates the welcoming environment.

"You feel the love when you're around in here," Bondar said.

The restaurant is now serving both dine-in and carry-out customers as it begins this new chapter during the holiday season.

"It's like family. You know, we're a small family business, and so we're real thankful for that," said Peter.

