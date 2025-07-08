CUDAHY — A Cudahy woman is fighting to keep her pet wallaby after it escaped last week.

Linda Rowster tells TMJ4 she has until Tuesday to surrender her pet wallaby, August, to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) or find him a new home.

"He's loved, he's not dangerous, he's not poisonous, he's a loving caring animal, he's very much tamed," Rowster said.

August escaped last week and was found by Cudahy police, who returned him to Rowster but informed her that keeping the wallaby violates city rules.

The wallaby has special significance for Rowster, connecting her to her daughter who died two years ago.

Cudahy woman fights to keep pet wallaby after escape incident

"A kangaroo was her favorite animal, so when I seen August for sale, it was like a sign to get him," Rowster said.

Rowster purchased August last summer at the 7 Mile Fair Flea Market in Racine.

While a Cudahy city ordinance prohibits wild animals, Rowster notes it doesn't specifically mention wallabies.

"They keep calling him a wild animal and I don't think that's right," Rowster said.

Rowster describes August as being "real chill, real calmed, real tamed" and says he behaves similarly to a house cat in some ways.

"Where he likes to get scratched, he's like a cat — he gives himself baths," Rowster said.

The connection to her late daughter makes this fight especially important for Rowster.

"If I have to protest, if I have to petition, if I have to take it to court, I will do what I have to do to keep him," Rowster said.

When asked if August helped fill the void left by her daughter's passing, Rowster responded emotionally.

"He did. It's more like a support. I feel like she brought him to me for a reason. So losing him would feeling like losing her all over again," Rowster said.

City officials say they are working with their attorney on the situation.

