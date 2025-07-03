Police reunite loose wallaby found in Cudahy with owner

CUDAHY, Wis. — Police in Cudahy reunited a wallaby found running loose near the fence line of a FedEx facility with its owner on Thursday.

The Cudahy Police Department shared a post on Facebook early Thursday morning, July 3, looking for the animal’s owner. They said they received a call about a loose wallaby near Pennsylvania Avenue and International Drive, just a few miles from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

In a now-deleted post, police advised the owner to contact their non-emergency number to reunite with the animal and said they would need to provide proof of ownership.

Officers eventually captured the animal and took a photo with it at the police station.

Police later shared that the wallaby had been returned to its owner.

Wallababies are members of the kangaroo clan and are found primarily in Australia and on nearby islands, according to National Geographic.

