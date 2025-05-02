CUDAHY — Parents are raising concerns about communication after police say a 12-year-old student was found inside Lincoln Elementary School with a gun and a loaded magazine.

According to Cudahy Police Chief Anthony Andrews, the magazine was in the same bag as the weapon just not attached.

Amber Stewart, a parent with a child at the school, is trying to navigate this frightening situation with her son.

"I don't know if the school was locked down. I don't know if they had any types of conversations with the students," Stewart said.

"And it's really scary," Stewart added.

When asked about her biggest concerns, Stewart explained her worries about how to discuss the situation with her children.

"It's more how to tackle conversations after school. Because I have no idea what they told my 8-year-old, and I also have like three toddlers at home. So, I'm concerned what he might come home and tell them," Stewart said.

After making two phone calls to Superintendent Michelle Garven, TMJ4's Megan Lee received three emails that were sent to parents on Wednesday.

"Like a phone call would have been nice, a text message just like there's a security situation at the school," Stewart said.

Stewart hopes a situation like this doesn't happen again but wants more transparency in the future.

Cudahy parents still looking for answers after police find handgun at elementary school

"These are young kids. They're not old enough to understand what's going on. So you guys to let us know like what you're telling them so we know what conversation we need to have at home," Stewart said.

Lee asked the superintendent many questions but didn't receive a response in time for this report.

