12-year-old faces criminal charges after handgun found in backpack at elementary school in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. — A 12-year-old student is facing criminal charges after a handgun was found in their backpack Wednesday at Lincoln Elementary School, according to Cudahy police.

The gun was discovered after police said a student informed a teacher that the 12-year-old might have a handgun in their backpack.

The teacher notified the principal, who located and secured the unattended backpack while the child was elsewhere in the school. Police said the principal found the firearm in the backpack and contacted law enforcement.

12-year-old student taken into custody after handgun located at Cudahy school

The 12-year-old was transferred to the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center, and criminal charges are being referred, according to police.

“I would like to personally commend the student for speaking up and speaking out. I also commend the teacher and principal’s quick and appropriate action to ensuring the safety of all students and staff,” Cudahy Police Chief Anthony Andrews said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cudahy Police Department at (414) 769-2260.

