CUDAHY — A now 10-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to go to school in Cudahy on October 28.

Lenci Lambert was hit near South Swift Avenue and East Ramsey Avenue. Investigators charged 89-year-old Darlene Adam with hit and run Tuesday.

Body camera footage shows the moment Cudahy police met with Adam just blocks away at St. Luke's Hospital. In the footage, Adam appears confused about what happened to her vehicle.

"It seemed like a rock or something hit my car," Adam said.

When officers asked about the damage, Adam suggested she may have hit a barrel.

"Maybe a barrel," Adam said.

"She had no idea she hit a kid. And when you get to that stage and you don't know, you shouldn't be driving," witness Bob Orlando said.

The victim's uncle, Jumoka Johnson, said he doesn't want to see Adam go to jail, calling it "a terrible, unfortunate incident." However, he believes the case highlights broader concerns about senior drivers.

Cudahy hit-and-run sparks conversation about senior driver safety concerns

"I believe all families should check in on their loved ones, especially the older ones," Johnson said.

Several Wisconsin lawmakers are planning to introduce legislation that would change license renewal requirements for senior drivers. They hope to pass the bill this session.

"For everybody's safety, I think it would be a good idea," Orlando said.

Easy Method Driving School in Milwaukee offers lessons for adults and seniors looking to improve their driving skills. Instructor Bridget Rembert focuses on awareness and safe driving practices.

"The main thing we focus on is awareness, making sure they're looking before making a move," Rembert said.

"As the years go by, we all develop bad habits. So just like the advance athletes, we still have to practice in order to keep our driving skills at a safe level," she added.

Resources for seniors needing a free ride:

Eastside Senior Services offers free rides for seniors living on the Eastside of Milwaukee, Riverwest, and Shorewood.

Call 414-210-5881

Monday – Friday, 9AM – 3PM

Eras Senior Network offers free rides as well.

AARP offers a free online seminar for families talking to loved ones about driving.

