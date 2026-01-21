Cudahy Common Council approves $25 wheel tax despite resident opposition

CUDAHY, Wis. – The Cudahy Common Council voted 3-2 to implement a $25 wheel tax on car registrations during a heated meeting where residents filled City Hall to voice their opposition.

City leaders originally proposed a $50 wheel tax that would have raised $600,000 in revenue to address a budget shortfall. This was strongly opposed by Cudahy residents in a meeting held in November 2025.

"I am kind of surprised we have to be here again," said Jim Buss, a 30-year Cudahy resident.

Diana Zielinski, who has lived in Cudahy for 40 years, expressed frustration with the council's approach.

"We are constituents who are here speaking against the wheel tax. You know this, we told you before, and you did not listen," Zielinski said.

According to a memorandum from City Administrator JJ Larson, the council faced two options: institute a wheel tax or approve budget amendments that would require major cuts to city services.

The budget amendment option would have meant significant reductions, including leaving a sworn police officer position unfilled, requiring the city's 4th of July celebration and National Night Out to rely entirely on donations, and cutting smaller public works construction projects.

Buss, who reached out to TMJ4 after seeing coverage of the wheel tax issue, said he wanted city leaders to find alternative solutions.

"As a citizen, I'm kind of offended. We gave them two months to work on this, and now they come up with a wheel tax, or we are going to have to make all these terrible cuts, we are going to lose a police officer. No. We need transparency," Buss said.

Zielinski suggested the city could find other areas to reduce spending.

"There are a ton of things they can cut from the budget if they really wanted to," Zielinski said.

Every resident who spoke during the public comment period opposed the wheel tax. However, the Common Council maintained its position on implementing the fee.

1st District Alderwoman Miranda Levy proposed the compromise amount during the meeting.

"I am listening to you; however, maintaining essential services require acknowledging downstream effects of today’s economic conditions. With that in mind, I’d like to propose a $25 wheel tax,” Levy said.

3rd District Alderperson Rob Haines expressed concerns about personnel cuts.

"One thing that I will not support is reducing services in personnel," Haines said.

After extensive discussion, the Common Council made its decision, with the motion for a $25 wheel tax passing by a 3-2 vote.

Many residents noted that families in Cudahy are already facing financial pressures from rising costs for housing, groceries, child care and transportation.

