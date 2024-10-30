DEVELOPING: Crash investigation near 6th and Carpenter

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a large police presence near 6th and Carpenter.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews sent one engine and one med unit to the scene and transported one patient to Froedtert on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

