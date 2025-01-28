County no longer seeking to pay for Sade Robinson memorial after her family asks for the proposal to be denied

MILWAUKEE — During the Milwaukee County Committee on Parks and Culture meeting, the committee voted to end a proposal that would allocate $7,000 for a memorial for Sade Robinson.

Robinson was the 19-year-old woman killed and dismembered last April.

The proposal was withdrawn after Robinson's family told County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez they would pay for the memorial. The family informed TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones that they made the decision following backlash from some people over using tax dollars for the memorial.

"I thought it was cool at first because obviously it was a memorial for Sade," said Keke, a cousin of Sade's. "But then things instantly changed for the family. We started getting negative feedback from community and people and we just didn't want that."

County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez described emails he received about the proposal as racist.

"Shame on people for treating a grieving mother this way and making it a race thing," Martinez said during Tuesday's meeting.

The family told the county they didn't want Sade's name to be attached to a controversy over tax dollars.

But just because the county isn’t paying for the memorial doesn’t mean it won’t happen. The family says they intend to pay for the bench in Warnimont Park that will serve as the memorial.

"We're still very much committed to working with the family and with the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and other partners to make this happen," Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith told TMJ4.

That fundraiser is live on this GoFundMe link.

The Parks director says the earliest the bench could go in would be this Spring, but that depends on how fundraising goes.

"Sade's tragic fate should serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violence and murder," Keke sent to TMJ4 via text after the original interview was conducted. "It's heartbreaking that her life was stolen, leaving her family and loved ones with unbearable grief. Moreover, Sade's story highlights the importance of addressing the root causes of violence and promoting awareness about its impact on individuals, families, and communities."

