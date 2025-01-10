Proposal to create Sade Robinson memorial using tax dollars gets mixed opinions from County Supervisors

MILWAUKEE — A proposal is on the table to create a permanent reminder of 19-year-old Sade Robinson's life.

Robinson is the Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered on a first date in April. Six Milwaukee County Supervisors co-sponsored a resolution to build and pay for a memorial in Warnimont Park, where some of Robinson's remains were found.

While some supervisors, like Juan Miguel Martinez, are spearheading the project, others, like Steve Taylor, are against using tax dollars to fund it.

Martinez described the memorial as "for her family more than anything. It's for the grieving mother. But it's also a message against gendered violence and particularly against women of color."

The resolution suggests using $7,000 from county funds to build a memorial bench and tree for Robinson in Warnimont Park.

"When there are particularly horrific crimes like these perpetrated, there needs to be some kind of memorial set up to remember the victims and have respect for the families," Martinez said.

Others on the county board question whether taxpayer dollars should fund the project.

Supervisor Steve Taylor told TMJ4 there isn't a process in place for creating county-funded memorials, which could lead to new expectations for future memorials in the community.

"I think when you start spending tax dollars on something like this, it does open up the door for other requests. And I mean, we're supposed to pick and choose who to say yes to and who to say no to?" Taylor said. "I think that's a real slippery slope."

Taylor said these county dollars will be pulled from the park contingency fund, which is typically reserved for emergencies.

"We have to be stewards of taxpayer dollars, and when we have half a billion dollars in deferred parks maintenance alone, there are true emergencies that will take place over the year. This isn't one of them."

Five other supervisors have co-sponsored the resolution alongside Martinez for a memorial. The proposal will be voted on by the parks committee at the end of January, and if it passes, it will move to the full board in early February.

