Community thrilled as Milwaukee veterans housing facility reopens with major upgrades after renovation

A Milwaukee housing facility that has helped thousands of veterans get back on their feet is getting a new life of its own. Vets Place Central is reopening after a major renovation, offering more than just a roof — it's restoring dignity and hope.

Inside this west side building, veterans will soon find new beginnings. I spoke with the director about the growing need for housing, a developer about what this new space represents, and a veteran who calls it his lifesaver.

Community thrilled as MKE veterans housing facility reopens with major upgrades

"Grateful for all the people that donated to this," said Steve Woodland, a veteran resident.

For decades, Vets Place Central has been a lifeline — a place where those who served our country can start over. It's transformed from a crowded, barracks-style building into 81 private rooms, each one a personal space for healing.

"Building veterans up is giving them this space where they can transition in solace versus being in a room where it's 4 to 8 men in that room," said Contessa Blaylock, interim director of the Center for Veterans Issues.

The multi-million dollar rehab is a partnership between the Center for Veterans Issues and The Alexander Company.

"To really give the dignity to all of these veterans that they got their own unit finally, their own bathroom, that they had three meals a day here… how nice and new the facility is with all the community space and all the supportive case managers that work here," said Jonathan Beck, development project manager at The Alexander Company.

"Tears of joy being here," Woodland said.

For Navy veteran Steve Woodland, that dignity is personal. After two knee surgeries, this place is his bridge back to life.

"I need a good place, clean place, and safe place to recover, and I've done that," Woodland said.

Along with private rooms, there's a cafeteria, library, fitness center, and on-site counseling. But the biggest change can't be measured in square footage — it's the feeling of home.

"It takes a lot for a person to go sign their name on a check for our country, and that's what they did here. Whether they're still wearing a uniform or not, they served us… So I really appreciate what they have done for us and remember, it's their fight, the reason why we're free. So we gotta be thankful for that," Blaylock said.

TMJ4 Vets Place Central is expected to reopen this week

Vets Place Central is expected to reopen this week, welcoming veterans back with open doors and open hearts.

