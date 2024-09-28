Community shares disgust over St. Francis school resource officer charged with recording female student

ST. FRANCIS — A St. Francis school resource officer now faces charges for allegedly recording a female student on his personal cellphone without her knowledge.

The officer, Dimitri A. Kamolov, had been employed by the St. Francis Police Department for 31 years. In the past four years, he served part-time as a school resource officer for the St. Francis School District.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Kamolov now faces the following charges:

Invading privacy by using a surveillance device (victim under 18), a Class I felony.

Attempting to capture an intimate representation (victim under 18), a Class H felony.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was contacted and tasked with conducting the criminal investigation to ensure it remained impartial.

Kassie Prawdzik’s daughter August attends St. Francis High School.

“It's just crazy to think about that; that could have been me, that student that got recorded in his office; that could have been me, and that's so scary,” said August.

TMJ4 News August Allison, a freshman at SFHS, stands next to her mother, Kassie Prawdzik.

Court documents show that Kamolov had a surprise for the student. He brought back t-shirts from Brazil. He told the victim to try the shirts on to see which one fit. That’s when he drew the blinds in his office and left.

The student began trying on the shirt. That’s when she noticed his cellphone recording. She then went directly to the principal according to the criminal complaint.

Dylan Marquardt graduated from St. Francis High School in 2023 and knew Kamolov. He shared his reaction with TMJ4 on Friday afternoon.

“Surprised, but also not surprised because I kind of figured something was up the way he talked and I saw him looking around, so I found that suspicious,” said Marquardt.

TMJ4 News Dylan Marquardt graduated in 2023 from St. Francis High School

The criminal complaint also stated that investigators reviewed Kamolov’s cellphone, which revealed he had emailed or texted himself the video he recorded on four separate occasions, even cropping it and slowing it down.

The news has shaken Prawdzik’s trust in the school and the police department.

“The fact that they can't even trust their school resource officer, a guy who's been with the police force for 31 years like that's just completely unconscionable,” said Prawdzik.

A specially trained dog was brought in to search the high school for any additional hidden cameras. None were found.

The process is now underway to terminate Kamolov’s employment with the City of St. Francis Police Department.

"We just know that she was the one that happened to. We don't know the limit and extent to which it's been happening to other children, and so that's the most terrifying thing," said Prawdzik.

Both Prawdzik and her daughter hope the victim receives the help she needs to move forward.

Kamolov faces up to six-and-a-half years if convicted.

