St. Francis School District resource officer charged with recording female student without her knowledge

ST. FRANCIS, WISC. — A St. Francis School District resource officer has been placed on administrative leave without pay after police say he recorded a female student without her knowledge on his cellphone.

The officer, Dimitri A. Kamolov, had been employed by the St. Francis Police Department for 31 years. In the past four years, he served part-time as a school resource officer for the St. Francis School District.

Kamolov now faces the following charges:

Invading privacy by using a surveillance device (victim under 18), a Class I felony.

Attempting to capture an intimate representation (victim under 18), a Class H felony.

The incident began on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at approximately 1:03 p.m., when administrative staff from the St. Francis School District contacted the St. Francis Police Department’s command staff to report inappropriate behavior by Kamolov.

The allegation involved Kamolov recording a female student without her knowledge using his cellphone. Kamolov was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of both internal and criminal investigations.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was contacted and tasked with conducting the criminal investigation.

Three weeks later, DCI agents took Kamolov into custody. He was subsequently taken to the Milwaukee County Jail pending a charging decision by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. He was formally charged on Friday, Sept. 27.

The process to terminate Kamolov’s employment with the City of St. Francis Police Department has begun.

“We hold our officers to a higher standard. We value the relationships, partnerships, and trust we have built with our community, including private citizens, businesses, and students who attend our schools,” Capt. Tim Blunt said in a press release. “Any behavior by any of our employees that jeopardizes that trust will never be tolerated.”

According to court documents, Kamolov was in court for an initial appearance Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

