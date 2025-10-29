Community members recall Northridge Mall and outline hopes for Granville Station redevelopment

MILWAUKEE — The former Northridge Mall site on Milwaukee's north side has been completely demolished after sitting empty for more than 20 years, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another for the 58-acre property now being called "Granville Station."

City officials held a press conference to recognize the completion of the demolition phase and launch a public process to decide the site's future.

"It was the hub in this whole area, and when it was gone, it drained the whole area," said Clifton Pope, a resident who remembers the mall's heyday.

The mall became a symbol of disinvestment and missed opportunity after its closure. For years, the abandoned structure was plagued by fire, neglect, vandalism, arson, and legal troubles that stalled redevelopment efforts.

Now, residents are sharing their vision for what should replace it.

"Maybe a park or something — something to help update this community," said Kevin Rick, a resident.

Housing emerged as a key priority for several community members.

"Maybe some low-income homes would be nice over there too," said James Buchanan, a resident.

"Affordable housing — right now the housing market is out of reach for too many people," Pope said.

Other residents suggested practical amenities for the neighborhood.

"I think if they put a grocery store there, it would be really nice," Buchanan said.

The mall's closure reflected broader changes in American retail, as online shopping contributed to the decline of malls nationwide. Archival footage from 1994 shows Northridge Mall during its bustling holiday season — a stark contrast to the empty lot that exists today. Archival footage :

"It was a fun time back then — a lot of cool stuff," Rick said.

"Walking through the court, smelling the cookies — it was a cool place to be," Pope said.

"We had great memories from Northridge," Buchanan said.

City officials describe the property as a blank canvas and are encouraging community input to shape its future development.

"Just don't sell it to China," Brian Sweetland said, expressing concern about foreign ownership.

The community input process represents an opportunity for residents to influence how this significant piece of Milwaukee's north side will be redeveloped after decades of abandonment.

A website has been established to allow the public to help shape the future of the former Northridge Mall site in the Granville neighborhood of Milwaukee.

