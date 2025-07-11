BROOKFIELD — Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder will be laid to rest Friday afternoon.

His dedication and service to MPD has touched the lives of many.

Barker Road and Capitol Drive will be filled with law enforcement Friday afternoon as they take Officer Kendall Corder's body from Elmbrook Church to Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Community members are also planning to line the procession route to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Community members plan to honor fallen MPD Officer Kendall Corder at funeral procession

Jay Malosh was out on the route a day early.

"I thought it was today, and I just raced here so I could be here. It's very important," Malosh said.

Malosh is no stranger to honoring fallen officers, having attended similar processions for years.

"Almost every year for the last six years. It's just a sad situation and I don't know where it's headed," Malosh said.

He describes the emotional impact of witnessing a procession for a fallen hero.

"It's very emotional when you realize everybody in that car what they are feeling. It's as sad as any funeral situation, but even more so because it was totally unnecessary," Malosh said.

Though not in law enforcement himself, Malosh expresses deep respect for those who serve.

"I've always supported the people in blue. I mean they're out there doing their job. They're doing it every day regardless of the risk. It's an amazing thing, they're amazing people," Malosh said.

Jeannie Mitchell-Bradford shares that sentiment.

She and her granddaughter made special pins to honor Officer Corder, which they delivered to various Milwaukee Police Department districts ahead of the funeral.

"I did it just to let them know that there are people out here that do love them, who do respect them, and do need them like me," Mitchell-Bradford said.

For Mitchell-Bradford, it's about bringing comfort during a difficult time.

"I don't do it for recognition or anything. I enjoy doing it. And if I can just make somebody smile or somebody day, that's what I'm all about," Mitchell-Bradford said.

You can find the full details for the arrangements and procession here.

This story was reported on-air by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

