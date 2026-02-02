Community members hold vigil outside planned ICE office on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Faith leaders and community members gathered Sunday afternoon outside a planned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Organizers said it was a vigil meant to remember "people who have died following encounters involving ICE agents" and to voice concerns about the agency’s expanding presence in the city.

The gathering took place outside the building, which is still under construction, along West Lake Park Drive, and included prayers, moments of silence and a quiet march.

Speakers from several faith traditions addressed the crowd, emphasizing reflection, preparation and community response.

“There is power in faith traditions,” Rev. Jennifer Nordstrom of the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee said.

“There is power in spiritual practices. And power in showing up with one another.”

City records show ICE has been approved to occupy space in the building. A Certificate of Occupancy was issued in October 2025, and additional permits were requested as recently as Jan. 26, 2026.

Records list the use as a government office and public safety facility, with proposed operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

ICE has previously told TMJ4 News the location will operate as a processing facility, not a detention center.

Despite that, some residents attending the vigil said they remain uneasy.

“We know they’re building this facility. We know it’s about to be operational,” Cindy Wilmeth, a Milwaukee resident, said.

“I don’t believe what they’re telling us about the function of the facility.”

TMJ4 News Cindy Wilmeth

ICE’s current Milwaukee office is located downtown on East Knapp Street, a site that has seen protests in recent weeks as operations are expected to relocate.

Sam Krohn, who attended Sunday’s vigil, has been at some of those demonstrations.

“I have three small children, so we’re trying to teach them about protecting our immigrant and refugee neighbors,” Krohn said.

TMJ4 News Sam Krohn

Organizers described the vigil as intentionally quiet and faith-based.

“I invite you to do both the practical preparation and the spiritual preparation,” Nordstrom told the crowd.

“That’s what it means to act on our faith today.”

TMJ4 News reached out separately to ICE and the General Services Administration for updates on the status and opening timeline of the new facility.

Both agencies did not immediately respond.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

