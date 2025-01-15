MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Department of Homeland Security office, where ICE agents operate, is moving.

For years, ICE agents have worked at an office in downtown Milwaukee on Knapp and Broadway, but we’ve learned it is moving and expanding its space.

The new location is on Lake Park Drive, just off Interstate 41 on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Wednesday afternoon, city and county leaders, along with community members, gathered outside the new ICE office.

Alderwoman Laressa Taylor, whose district the office will be in, said they didn’t have any community input on the move. Others expressed concerns that this location could be used as a detention facility for immigrants.

The controversy began with a press release from Taylor’s office, stating a proposed ICE detention facility was opening on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

"It is so important that we are informed about what’s happening around us, especially when we’re talking about government agencies that could potentially raise the anxiety level of many citizens in our city," Taylor explained at Wednesday’s press conference.

At that press conference, other local leaders said the facility could be used to house and detain immigrants.

"We stand with Alderwoman Taylor in opposition to a possible proposed ICE detention facility in her district and in opposition to the separation of any immigrant families in our city," Alderwoman Jocasta Zamarripa said.

Several times during Wednesday’s press conference, TMJ4 asked why elected officials were saying the facility would be used to detain immigrants.

"So just to be clear, there’s no information that we don’t have that you guys have, that this is planned to be turned into a detention center?" TMJ4’s Jenna Rae asked.

Watch: Milwaukee ICE office being relocated to north west side

Debate sparks over ICE facility relocation

"No, no, you're exactly right. You have the information that we have, and it is currently called a processing center for non-detainees and detainees downtown," Taylor responded.

Documents obtained by Rae from Taylor’s office show that this isn’t a proposed detention facility. It’s a processing facility.

Documents state that the government office would be used to process non-detained report-ins and detainees for transport to holding facilities.

Despite this, the documents also show the federal government plans to make changes to the building, such as blocking inside windows, installing 8- and 14-foot privacy fences, and creating a sally port entrance with a chain-link fence.

"I think my first reaction was the fact that we're scared," Rosa Ochoa-Yoplac said.

"It’s very scary, and I hope it works in everyone’s favor that this is just a paper-pushing office and not a detention facility with a chain-link fence," Maria Beltran echoed.

Ochoa-Yoplac and Beltran, who both live in Milwaukee, attended the event on Wednesday. They are also from families who immigrated to the United States.

They told us that, whether a processing facility or not, the community should have had a say in the facility’s location.

"Like when aldermen send out letters asking if you agree with this business or this community center or agency, we need that when it comes to the federal government," Beltran said.

"It’s important for everyone in the community to know something is going on," Ochoa-Yoplac added.

An ICE spokesperson said there are no ICE detention facilities listed or planned for the location in question.

We asked the spokesperson when the move would happen but did not receive an answer.

