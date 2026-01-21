Community meeting set Wednesday on future of former Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — A community meeting will be held Wednesday night regarding the future development of the former Northridge Mall. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at 7800 W. Brown Deer Road.

Representatives from the Department of City Development will join Alderwoman Larresa Taylor for the open house format meeting that will include a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

The City of Milwaukee and its partners are working to facilitate a new development at the 58-acre site in a way that benefits the Granville Neighborhood, the City of Milwaukee, and the State of Wisconsin.

An initial vision report was released in December 2025 to outline public perceptions, market opinions, and the economic potential of various land-use and development scenarios.

Community members and other interested parties are encouraged to attend to learn about the report and provide feedback to help shape the future of this site.

For more information, visit https://engage.milwaukee.gov/northridge.

