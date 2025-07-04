MILWAUKEE — Community members gathered Thursday night at the intersection where Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder was fatally shot one week ago to remember his service and pray for an end to violence in the city.

The vigil took place at 25th and Garfield, the same location where Officers Corder and Christopher McCray were shot on duty.

"Let's put a smile on police officers' face and say thank you for keeping us safe. Thank you for putting your lives on the line every single day," community activist, Tracey Dent said.

Dent wanted to bring people together to share the message of stopping the violence and respecting law enforcement.

Community holds vigil to remember fallen Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder

"The police officers are doing the job that we would not do," Dent said.

The gathering brought together singers, pastors, and chaplains from the Salvation Army.

"Officers are my brothers and sisters. I come from district 2, the late shift. I know what they go through. I suffer with them. When they hurt, I hurt. When they cry, I cry," chaplain, Virginia Pratt said.

Pratt, who previously responded to scenes in District Two, expressed her devastation over Officer Corder's death.

"I'm so tired of this. God, you gotta come in and clean this up. How can we stop the folks from getting the guns. Jesus, they gotta stop it," Pratt said.

Though small in number, attendees showed their support for law enforcement with hugs and prayers for better days in Milwaukee.

