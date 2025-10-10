Community groups unite to connect flood victims with FEMA resources in West Allis

MILWAUKEE — When historic flooding devastated Southeast Wisconsin in late August, nonprofits like Father Gene's Help Center in West Allis immediately stepped up to help neighbors in need. Now, different community groups are working together to connect flood victims with federal resources like FEMA assistance, helping to ease the burden on local nonprofits.

Father Gene's Help Center, a 100% free clothing closet in West Allis, has seen unprecedented demand following the historic floods. The timing couldn't have been worse, according to Executive Director Jason Wilson.

"The timing was terrible because of school, because kids have lost all of their school supplies and school clothes and all of that stuff," Wilson said.

The volunteer-based nonprofit has been delivering support not only through their clothing closet but also by helping Red Cross shelters after the floods.

Data shows the organization's impact has grown significantly this year, serving more than 27,504 people compared to 24,359 last year. They've distributed more than 404,712 items so far this year, compared to 321,711 items in all of last year.

"We are all in-kind donations; we have no government funding," Wilson said.

While Father Gene's doesn't receive FEMA funding directly, many of the people they serve might be eligible for federal assistance. That's why FEMA representatives showed up at the center, working to connect neighbors with more stable, long-term solutions.

"FEMA coming in and helping with that funding is giving the people what they need, so maybe a little less from us, which allows us to do more programming and get backpacks in the kids' hands, and winter coats into homeless people's hands," Wilson said.

The collaborative effort also included Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies, who served lunch and brought donated items to replenish the organization's stock.

"The sheriff's office wanted to create an effort where we could replenish some of their stock so that other people can come and get the clothing that they need," said Deputy Kristine Rodriguez of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

This initiative is part of several "Faith in Blue" events happening this weekend, bringing together law enforcement and faith-based organizations to serve the community.

"There's a lot of people still out there still struggling from the floods, I mean they lost everything," Rodriguez said.

The coordinated effort aims to bring resources to one location, alleviate demand on area nonprofits, and connect people with available assistance programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

