Cold weather is a likely factor in death of 80-Year-Old Man in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old man died early Sunday morning after an overnight fall on a sidewalk in Milwaukee's Walker Square neighborhood.
According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death is likely hypothermia.
An initial investigation determined the man fell on a sidewalk near 12th and Orchard at around 2 a.m. It’s believed he may have become incapacitated due to the weather. He was found at that location just before 7 a.m. and pronounced dead.
The Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20.
The identity of the man has not been confirmed.
