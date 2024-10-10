CLOSE CALL: High-speed chase ends just feet away from Marquette students playing basketball

MILWAUKEE — New video obtained by TMJ4 shows the moments leading up to a crash that split a car in half Monday night.

Security video from the Marquette University Police Department shows the car speeding away from police across the Wells St. Bridge. The driver then runs a red light at 12th and Wells, nearly hitting another vehicle.

Just moments later, the driver begins to swerve out of control before slamming into a light pole near 13th and Wells.

Video: Footage of the crash from 13th & Wells

(Video: Marquette University Police Department)

The 23-year-old was arrested and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Images show the aftermath of the crash which happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Armando Gandarilla Police investigate after car crashes into pole during police chase.



“It was, like, almost something you see out of a movie,” said Dylan Madison, a student at Marquette. “It's like, you can't even digest it fully.”

TMJ4 News Dylan Madison was playing basketball Monday night with some friends when a car crashed just feet away from them.

Madison was playing basketball with friends in the parking lot next to the Evans Scholars House, just feet from the crash.

“We hear the car coming down, and I look over and I see it swerving like, up onto the curb, and it looks like it was sparking on the bottom,” said Ethan Alsobrook, a student at Marquette.

TMJ4 News Zach Alsobrook was also playing basketball with them on Marquette’s campus when the high-speed chase ended just feet away.

The crash sent debris flying everywhere. The driver also took out several parking meters before crashing.

“I look behind me, and there's stuff that's just whizzing past my head, and it's just coming so quickly,” said Madison.

It left them shaken up. Had the driver spun out sooner, it could have been a different story for the students.

“Our blunt reaction was just to get away,” said Madison. “It was just to run as far away from whatever just happened as we could.”

That section of Wells St. on campus is normally filled with students out and about during the day like Zach and Dylan. Luckily, no other students were near the crash at the time.

“I’m just grateful that it happened late in the day when there's no one out, just so that everyone was safe,” said Alsobrook.

The two said they plan to keep their heads on a swivel no matter where they are on campus.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the chase started on the 1000 block of S. 6th St. in Walker’s Point. MPD Officers attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation.

The driver refused and fled. That’s when the pursuit started.

MPD said the car was determined to be stolen. Suspected illegal narcotics were also recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

