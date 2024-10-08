Man crashes into pole in Milwaukee after police chase

Milwaukee police were involved in a chase on Monday just before midnight.

A viewer, Armando Gandarilla, sent us these pictures of the aftermath.

Officers say the chase started with an attempted traffic stop, but that the driver refused to stop and drove off "recklessly."

During the chase, police say the driver lost control and hit a pole near N. 13th Street and W. Wells Street.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police found that he was driving a stolen car, and found illegal drugs inside.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

