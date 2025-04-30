MILWAUKEE — Thirteen UW-Milwaukee international students and recent graduates who had their visas terminated in the SEVIS system have now been returned to active status.

According to a UWM spokesperson, this means they can continue their studies or post-graduate work.

Previous Coverage: College students respond to visa terminations affecting Wisconsin international student

However, over the past three weeks, that uncertainty caused plenty of turmoil for those affected. It even sparked protests on campus and in the city.

Previous Coverage: Protesters rally over UW-Milwaukee international students' terminated visas

Katie Emanuelson, a junior English major from Franklin, saw this turmoil firsthand with her classmate from Kenya who was one of the 13 students affected.

"It kind of became an outlet for her to talk about it with us. And it became real in my world, you know," Emanuelson said.

Mike Beiermeister Katie Emanuelson

Regular updates from her friend were both comforting and unnerving for Emanuelson.

"Witnessing somebody who I'm actually growing really fond with, and I see in class, it's becoming so raw and real and scary and and it's not something that I usually would have to worry about, but I almost feel more connected because now I know somebody who is going through it," Emanuelson said.

Watch: Classmates reflect as visa status restored for 13 UWM international students

Classmates reflect as visa status restored for 13 UWM international students

In a statement to TMJ4, a spokesperson says neither UWM, nor the students, were given an explanation for the initial or recent changes in status.

Previous Coverage: UW-Madison international students file lawsuit alleging unfair revocation of their F-1 visas

The reversal by the Trump administration is impacting thousands across the country including 27 at UW-Madison and 11 at other state campuses.

The situation hit close to home for sophomore Faraja Mukome, who's taken a closer look at the issue over the past month.

"I think it's really scary for a lot of people in those situations right now, because everything is so up in the air with the administration, you never really know what direction they're gonna go," Mukome said.

Mike Beiermeister Faraja Mukome

His parents immigrated to the United States nearly 30 years ago. He also has classmates that are international students and can empathize with their concern.

"It's just everything so up in the air that it makes it hard to really make any solid decisions, and it makes it hard to do the things that you want to do," Mukome said.

Mukome is hoping for a clearer picture for his peers as the end of the semester comes into focus.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip