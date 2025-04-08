MILWAUKEE — A spokesperson for the University of Wisconsin System said the U.S. government has terminated visas for international students at universities across the state, including 13 at UW-Madison.

At the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, one student expressed frustration over the recent developments.

"I find that really stupid for that to happen, and pretty much useless," said UWM student Victor Lopez. "Because, like, you know, a lot of international students here on, you know, at UWM strive for a better life. Here, they strive for a better opportunity for the family."

Watch: Visa terminations impact international students attending Milwaukee institutes

Visa terminations impact international students attending Milwaukee institutes

And it's not just public universities, TMJ4 discovered.

At least 8 students at Concordia University's Mequon campus have had their visas revoked. The school has the largest international student population of any private university in the state.

Historically, students who had their visas revoked were allowed to keep their legal residency status and complete their studies.

The lack of a valid visa only limited their ability to leave the U.S. and return, something they could reapply for with the State Department. But if a student has lost residency status, they must leave immediately or risk detention by immigration authorities.

A terminated visa status requires the affected students to leave the country immediately.

TMJ4 has been reaching out to other colleges and universities in the area to determine the full scope of the impact, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip