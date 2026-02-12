Claire Sardina to make guest appearance at Neil Diamond tribute show at the Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE — Claire Sardina, the real-life inspiration for the movie Song Sung Blue, will make a guest appearance at the “So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience with Robert Neary” at the Pabst Theater on Thursday.

The tribute show stars actor Robert Neary, known for roles in the television series Fame as well as appearing opposite Jason Bateman in the film Teen Wolf Too.

The performance will feature Neil Diamond’s greatest hits and explore the backstories behind the songs, Diamond’s interviews, and autobiographical books written about the singer-songwriter.

Sardina, portrayed by actress Kate Hudson in the film—a role that earned Hudson a nomination for Best Actress—will be featured in the show as a special guest.

The production promises a “surprise finale that will leave you absolutely breathless.” It begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

