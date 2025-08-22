Civil rights legend Andrew Young visits Milwaukee to support youth empowerment

MILWAUKEE — A legendary figure in the civil rights movement visited Milwaukee to help kick off the annual Fellowship Open. Ambassador Andrew Young — former mayor of Atlanta, U.N. ambassador, and close confidante of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — participated in the golf outing's 25th year.

The Fellowship Open raises money for programs like MKE Fellows, which is dedicated to empowering young Black men.

"You're setting examples for other cities… as far as I know this is the only community that has an activist, charitable base," Young said.

At 93, Ambassador Young shared a powerful message during a fireside chat at Quarles and Brady.

"I think I've been through just about everything… and we now know how complicated life is on this planet," Young said.

A living symbol of courage and commitment, Ambassador Young reminded attendees the work isn't over.

"We've never stopped working on how to resolve those problems, and you can't solve them if you don't try," Young said.

