Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson remembered by Milwaukee faith leader

MILWAUKEE — Reverend Jesse Jackson visited Southeast Wisconsin many times over the years. He attended events with faith leaders, protests for social justice and promoted the importance of voting.

"He was a great, great man. A great icon. A great loss to the world," Reverend Greg Lewis said.

Lewis said he was a good friend of Jackson, as they ran in the same circles.

Jackson was known for his leadership in the civil rights movement following Martin Luther King Jr.'s death. His influence reached far beyond national politics, inspiring local leaders like Lewis to take action in their own communities.

Jackson inspired Lewis to start Souls to the Polls in 2013, a non-profit organization that educates voters and promotes voting through Milwaukee faith leaders.

"He was so proud of what we were doing. He said he smelled the soul of Martin Luther King in the air," Lewis said.

I reflected on many memories with Jackson, including a 2024 voting event where the two civil rights leaders worked together.

"You learn how to be a finisher following Rev. Jackson. Because he was quite courageous," Lewis said.

The two spent considerable time together over the years, building both a professional relationship and a personal friendship.

"He had quite a sense of humor. Yeah, he always had me laughing and making jokes," Lewis said.

Jackson not only inspired local leaders here in Milwaukee, but he also gave hope to everyday people wishing for change.

Geraldine Lyons of Milwaukee remembers when Jackson's message resonated during a difficult time in the city's history.

"When I learned about him, Milwaukee was in the throes of her own racial conflict, so to speak. So when he said 'keep hope alive,' that was very heartwarming," Lyons said.

Lyons remembers when Jackson campaigned to be the next president, calling it an exciting moment for representation.

"And that was exciting. That was just seeing our faces, our cultures going forward on the political scene," Lyons said.

While Lyons was sad to hear about Jackson's passing, she remains thankful for his courageous fight for social justice.

"His journey had been completed and he needed the rest," she said.

