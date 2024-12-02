City of Milwaukee to hold annual Holiday tree lighting ceremony this afternoon

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to start the week with some holiday cheer!

The City of Milwaukee will host its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony this afternoon in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Rotunda. The event will be filled with music, a visit from Santa, and family-friendly fun.

This year’s holiday tree, harvested from Sandhill Tree Farm in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, will shine bright for all to enjoy.

“The Milwaukee County Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is a cherished tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the season with friends and neighbors,” said County Executive David Crowley. “I invite everyone to join us, light up the tree, and enjoy this festive time of year.”

Milwaukee County Executive Press Office

This year’s tree will be decorated with handmade ornaments created by local elementary students, in partnership with Arts @ Large, a nonprofit that helps Milwaukee kids access arts education.

The 2024 ornament theme, International Celebration, highlights diverse cultural traditions, with students showcasing their favorite holiday customs through art.

Where: Milwaukee County Courthouse Rotunda, 901 N 9th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

When: Today at 3 p.m.

The ceremony also doubles as a drop-off location for the 2024 Holiday Drive, supporting Meta House, a local nonprofit empowering women and families to overcome addiction.

For a list of requested items, click here.

