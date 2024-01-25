Watch Now
Arts at Large Making Art Accessible to the Community

Posted at 4:06 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 17:06:05-05

Arts at Large anchored on Milwaukee's south side is an immersive and interactive art experience.

"The mission is to touch every aspect of the creative community and to make the arts accessible for all here in our community," says Joel Cencius, Executive Director, Arts at Large.

Community collaboration and partnership are the base of the organization's programming working with educators, youth of all ages, schools, and emerging entrepreneurs.

Steph Connects was invited to this 23-year-old community arts center for a tour.

