Christmas Day fires displace families in Greenfield and Waukesha

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Christmas morning turned into a nightmare for residents of two separate fires that forced families from their homes in Greenfield and Waukesha on Thursday.

Hero saves family from Greenfield apartment fire

In Greenfield, 46 apartment units were left uninhabitable after a fire broke out Thursday morning. Timberjon Collins was among those who woke up to smoke and chaos instead of Christmas joy.

"It's kind of crazy. This is actually my first Christmas without family. So, the fact that I woke up to this is kind of crazy," he said. "When I went to open my front door, it was like the smoke just hit me! I was like, 'Oh!' So I had to hurry up and shut the door."

Collins managed to get his partner out safely, then helped rescue another family trapped inside their unit.

"She was like, 'Hey, I have a baby in here!' I climbed back into somebody else's window," he said. "So, I got the little girl out, the baby out and then the mother, something was wrong with her leg so I had to get her out as well."

Mary Steinbrenner, whose family was among those Collins helped evacuate, expressed gratitude for his heroic actions. After the fire, she helped her brother and daughter in law try to salvage what remained of their Christmas.

"So, we scooped up all of the presents that weren't soaked under the tree from Santa. Got those bagged up," Steinbrenner said. "I don't know how long they're going to be displaced. It's a mess in there. So, it's going to take time to get that all cleaned up."

The Red Cross is providing housing for the displaced families from the Greenfield fire.

For Collins, who moved to Wisconsin in June from Texas, the future remains uncertain.

"I'm not really for sure what's going to be next," he said. "I have no family here or anything, so I really don't know what's next."

The Milwaukee Fire Department reported no serious injuries in the Greenfield fire but noted the building was not up to date on its automatic sprinkler system.

"Just prayers for everyone that is affected because this is obviously difficult," Steinbrenner said. "This is the holiday, so there's hardly anything even open. If people wanted to buy any clothing, they're going to have to wait until tomorrow."

The fire remains under investigation.

Waukesha house fire displaces family of four

Meanwhile, in neighboring Waukesha County, crews blocked off Lombardi Way after a house was destroyed in a separate fire.

The fire occurred around 11:07 a.m. at 1139 Lombardi Way. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story, single-family residence engulfed in flames.

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, the fire was contained within 20 minutes; however, the blaze displaced a family of four, with one person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is a tragedy, and our focus is on the people that are affected by this," Assistant fire chief Tim Fleming said. "We'll continue to work with them to make sure they have their needs covered."

While WFD did not provide a cause of the fire, they did note that "[m]any fires that occur on holidays involve food preparation or cooking. It is important to follow safe cooking practices when preparing food. Most importantly, when you evacuate a building that is on fire, STAY OUT and stay alive.

