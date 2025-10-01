Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

China Lights brings people from all over to experience magical lantern displays in Hales Corners

Tuesday was a perfect night to visit China Lights in Hales Corners.
It was a beautiful night for China Lights
MixCollage-30-Sep-2025-10-33-PM-3432.jpg
Posted

HALES CORNERS — The Boerner Botanical Gardens at Whitnall Park has been transformed into a magical forest with more than 40 light displays for China Lights, creating a spectacular evening experience in Hales Corners.

Visitors are drawn to the peaceful atmosphere and stunning lantern displays that offer an escape from everyday life. The weather has been perfect for enjoying the outdoor attraction.

IMG_3615.jpeg

"Oh my gosh, it's so peaceful and serene. I'm grounding myself just being here," Larissa Johnson said.

IMG_3621.jpeg

Johnson loves the lanterns and says that's what keeps her coming back to the display each year.

"I feel like I'm escaping Milwaukee when I'm here," Johnson said.

Watch: China Lights brings people from all over to experience magical lantern displays in Hales Corners

It was a beautiful night for China Lights

The attraction appeals to visitors of all ages, including 4-year-old Kinslee Katz, who was fascinated by the interactive elements.

"A frog game, and it plays a song. It was playing one little finger, one little finger, tap tap tap. I heard it," Katz said.

IMG_3619.jpeg

"It's beautiful," Katz added.

The display is attracting visitors from near and far. Keith Eldridge, who is visiting from South Africa, was impressed by the scale and quality of the attraction after his friends brought him to see this local gem.

"I was expecting 1 or 2 little things, but this is really amazing," Eldridge said.

IMG_3608.jpeg

The China Lights display runs nightly (Tuesday through Sunday) and continues through November, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to experience the magical transformation of the botanical garden.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones