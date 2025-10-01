HALES CORNERS — The Boerner Botanical Gardens at Whitnall Park has been transformed into a magical forest with more than 40 light displays for China Lights, creating a spectacular evening experience in Hales Corners.

Visitors are drawn to the peaceful atmosphere and stunning lantern displays that offer an escape from everyday life. The weather has been perfect for enjoying the outdoor attraction.

TMJ4

"Oh my gosh, it's so peaceful and serene. I'm grounding myself just being here," Larissa Johnson said.

TMJ4

Johnson loves the lanterns and says that's what keeps her coming back to the display each year.

"I feel like I'm escaping Milwaukee when I'm here," Johnson said.

Watch: China Lights brings people from all over to experience magical lantern displays in Hales Corners

It was a beautiful night for China Lights

The attraction appeals to visitors of all ages, including 4-year-old Kinslee Katz, who was fascinated by the interactive elements.

"A frog game, and it plays a song. It was playing one little finger, one little finger, tap tap tap. I heard it," Katz said.

TMJ4

"It's beautiful," Katz added.

The display is attracting visitors from near and far. Keith Eldridge, who is visiting from South Africa, was impressed by the scale and quality of the attraction after his friends brought him to see this local gem.

"I was expecting 1 or 2 little things, but this is really amazing," Eldridge said.

TMJ4

The China Lights display runs nightly (Tuesday through Sunday) and continues through November, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to experience the magical transformation of the botanical garden.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip