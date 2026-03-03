MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Fire and Police Commissioner wants the city's police oversight agency to urge the Milwaukee Police Department or the Common Council to place new restrictions on pursuits for reckless driving. The FPC is days away from deciding whether to recommend the changes.

The push comes less than a month after MPD implemented new restrictions on reckless driving chases, prohibiting officers from pursuing vehicles for high speeds alone.

FPC Vice Chairwoman Bree Spencer declined TMJ4’s interview request, but FPC documents show she’s recommending two specific changes to MPD's pursuit policy. FPC records show the first would prohibit pursuits for reckless driving that is observed after an attempted traffic stop. The second would require officers to terminate a pursuit for reckless driving if it increases danger to the public. Spencer did not respond to an interview request.

Watch: Chase victim supports Milwaukee fire and police commissioner’s push to limit reckless driving pursuits

Victim supports Milwaukee fire and police commissioner’s push to limit reckless driving pursuits

Mayor Cavalier Johnson opposes the proposal, saying it has the potential to increase reckless driving in the city. The Milwaukee Police Department declined an interview request.

Rodney Triggs said his personal experience shaped his perspective on police chases. He was hit by a fleeing driver 4 years ago while sitting in a parked car.

"Of course, they got him out the car and lo and behold it's a baby in the car," Triggs said.

TMJ4 Rodney Triggs

Triggs said he supports police pursuing suspects for violent felonies, but disagrees with chasing drivers for reckless driving alone.

"If it's not that serious of an offense," Triggs said. "We got the plate number, we've got the make and model of the vehicle, maybe we can go to the house or see whose vehicle it belongs to as opposed to someone that's innocent getting injured."

Triggs said he supports Spencer's effort to limit reckless driving pursuits.

Retired MPD Captain Andra Williams served on the force before and after a major policy shift in 2017, when the Fire and Police Commission expanded MPD's chase policy to allow officers to pursue reckless drivers. Chases nearly tripled the following year, rising from 369 in 2017 to 940 in 2018.

TMJ4 Andra Williams

Last year, MPD data shows 9 people died in chases — 6 were innocent victims.

Williams cautioned against rolling back the policy. It’s important to note that MPD’s chief sets department policy, not the FPC.

"You can't start taking tools out of the toolbox and expect the police to be able to perform to the level to keep the public safe," Williams said.

Williams said he worries about returning to an era when reckless drivers faced little consequence.

"I would hate to think that we want to go back to that where these guys can drive around," Williams said. "Not only risking people's lives, damaging people's property and things like that with police basically handcuffed to do anything about it."

