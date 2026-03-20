MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A statue of Cesar Chavez on South Cesar E. Chavez Drive in Milwaukee has been completely covered in trash bags as the community rethinks the late labor leader's legacy.

The covering of the statue, which stands outside El Rey grocery store, follows a New York Times investigation published this week. The investigation details allegations from multiple women who say they experienced sexual abuse or rape by Chavez, some when they were children.

One of the women who came forward is Dolores Huerta, a labor leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers alongside Chavez.

Watch: Cesar Chavez statue covered in plastic amid abuse allegations

Cesar Chavez statue covered in plastic amid abuse allegations

Nyia Luna, a local Latina artist who painted a mural of Huerta on Milwaukee's south side, reacted to the allegations.

"It's so unfortunate what happened to not only Dolores Huerta, but all the women who have been assaulted, victimized, or all the things, the tragedies that have come to light today," Luna said.

Local organizations are also speaking out. The Cesar Chavez Business Improvement District, which supports businesses along the corridor, released a statement regarding the allegations.

"The BID is deeply troubled by the very credible accusations… this moment calls for accountability and thoughtful action," the Cesar Chavez Business Improvement District said.

In Racine, the Cesar Chavez Community Center could get a name change. Racine Mayor Corey Mason said the allegations warrant serious consideration and is proposing renaming the center after Huerta.

The City of Milwaukee canceled its celebration of Chavez scheduled for later this month.

TMJ4 reached out to the owners of El Rey to hear their reaction and have not heard back.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip